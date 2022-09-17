Today's era is not of war: Modi tells Putin

"We spoke on the phone several times about India-Russia bilateral relations and also on various issues. We should find ways to address the problems of food, fuel security and fertilisers. I want to thank Russia and Ukraine for helping us to evacuate our students from Ukraine," he added.

In his remarks, the Russian president said that he knows about India's position and concerns regarding the Ukraine conflict.

"I know about your position on Ukraine's conflict and your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible. We will keep you abreast of what is happening there," Putin said.

Russia had launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February this year.

Uzbekistan is the current chair of SCO-2022 whereas India will be the next chair of the SCO.