Trump threatens Russia, others with tariffs if Ukraine deal not reached

Trump’s post did not identify the countries that he considered participants in the conflict, or how he defined participation.

Former President Joe Biden’s administration heaped heavy sanctions on thousands of entities in Russia’s banking, defense, manufacturing, energy, technology and other sectors since Moscow’s February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has killed tens of thousands of people and reduced cities to rubble.

Russia’s deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said Moscow will have to see what Trump thinks a “deal” to end the war in Ukraine means.

“It’s not merely the question of ending the war,” Polyanskiy told Reuters. “It’s first and foremost the question of addressing root causes of Ukrainian crisis.”

In the runup to his 5 November election victory, Trump declared dozens of times that he would have a deal in place between Ukraine and Russia on his first day in office, if not before. But Trump’s aides have conceded a deal to end the war could take months or longer.

Earlier this month, the US Treasury hit Russia’s energy revenues with its hardest sanctions yet, targeting oil and gas producers Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas, as well as 183 vessels that are part of the so-called dark fleet of tankers aimed at evading other Western trade curbs.