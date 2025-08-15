Putin-Trump summit: What each side wants

The US and Russian presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are to meet at a US air base in Alaska on Friday for talks on the Ukraine war.

Expectations are high for the first summit between sitting US and Russian presidents in more than four years, but Moscow and Kyiv remain far apart in their visions on how to end the conflict.

It will be Putin's first trip to a Western country since launching his invasion in February 2022, as well as his first US visit in 10 years.

Here is a look at what each side hopes to achieve from the talks: