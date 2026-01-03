UN chief calls on Israel to reverse NGO ban in Gaza

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on Friday for Israel to end a ban on humanitarian agencies that provided aid in Gaza, saying he was "deeply concerned" at the development.

Guterres "calls for this measure to be reversed, stressing that international non-governmental organisations are indispensable to life-saving humanitarian work and that the suspension risks undermining the fragile progress made during the ceasefire," his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"This recent action will further exacerbate the humanitarian crisis facing Palestinians," he added.