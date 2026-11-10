How China gets the Nvidia chips it needs to develop AI

Recent launches of high-performing models from Chinese startups, including Moonshot AI, Z.ai and DeepSeek, have turned up the heat on US rivals.

"Chinese vendors are still using cutting-edge Nvidia chips to train their models" despite the controls, Lian Jye Su, a chief analyst at Omdia, told AFP.

Chips may be smuggled into the country, or accessed through a loophole that allows Chinese firms to rent out computing power at data centres stuffed with Nvidia chips in a third nation, often Southeast Asian.

"US export controls restrict where a chip is shipped, not who uses it," explained Stephen Wu, founder of the Carthage Capital investment fund.

That means Nvidia GPUs can sit in Malaysia's Johor region, for example, "in full compliance while a customer in Shenzhen logs in", Wu told AFP.

White House adviser Michael Kratsios said this summer that Moonshot AI had accessed high-end Nvidia chips in Thailand.

Washington has also accused Chinese AI labs of training systems to mimic the capabilities of US models.