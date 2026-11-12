Nvidia preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang: US media

Nvidia's board is preparing to oust its co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang, US media reported Wednesday, as the chip giant's chief faces new accusations of infidelity, after revelations he had an affair with a woman accused of spying for China.

The tech company's board was preparing to meet as soon as Wednesday to determine Huang's future, according to the Wall Street Journal, which quoted people familiar with the matter.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Huang was also involved in a second extramarital affair, with a subordinate, saying there was video evidence of the 63-year-old executive being affectionate with Nvidia's vice president of health care, Kimberly Powell.