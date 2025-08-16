International

Trump rules out immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, pushes for direct 'peace agreement

AFP
Washington
President Donald Trump stands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska on 15 August 2025. ReutersReuters

US President Donald Trump early Saturday ruled out an immediate ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine after his summit with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska and said a direct peace agreement would end the war.

"It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Also Read

Trump, Putin end summit without Ukraine deal

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from International