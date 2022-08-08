Global Covid cases top 589 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now surged past 589 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 589,384,447 and the death toll reached 6,436,492 on Monday morning.

The US has recorded 93,910,150 cases so far and 1,058,738 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.