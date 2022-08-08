Global Covid cases top 589 million

India reported 18,738 new cases of Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,145,732 in the country, according to federal health ministry data released on Sunday morning.
The cases reported on Sunday marked a decrease in comparison to the daily caseload of Saturday 19,406.
The country also logged 40 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 526,689 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.
South Korea reported 55,292 new Covid-19 cases as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 20,544,420, the health authorities said Monday.
The daily caseload was down from 105,507 the previous day due to fewer virus tests on the weekend, but it was higher than 44,654 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. Twenty-nine more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 25,292.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported zero Covid death and 216 cases in the 24 hours to Sunday morning.
The country last reported zero Covid-linked death on 29 June.
While Bangladesh’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,302, the new number took its caseload to 2,007,335, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case test positivity rate dropped to 5.10 per cent from Saturday’s 5.56 per cent as 4,233 samples were tested.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.05 from Saturday’s 97.02 per cent.