Russia warns US after Ukrainian strike on Crimea

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Sunday’s strike on Sevastopol “barbaric” and accused Washington of “killing Russian children”.

Two of the victims were minors, Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram.

Peskov also pointed to comments by President Vladimir Putin earlier this month about arming countries to potentially strike Western targets.

“The involvement of the United States, the direct involvement, as a result of which Russian civilians are killed, cannot be without consequences,” Peskov told reporters on Monday.

“Time will tell what these will be,” he said.

“Just ask my colleagues in Europe and above all in Washington, ask the press secretaries there why their government is killing Russian children,” he said.