Australia urges release of citizens in China

Australian foreign minister Penny Wong on Tuesday urged the release of citizens held in China, as she prepared to embark on a landmark visit to Beijing.

Wong is set to be the first top Australian diplomat to visit China in four years, a trip aimed at thawing troubled relations.

She will depart Australia on Tuesday for a meeting with Chinese state councilor and minister of foreign affairs, Wang Yi, and indicated before her departure that the issue of the two imprisoned Australians would be on the agenda.

Australian journalist Cheng Lei was detained by Chinese authorities in August 2020, and Chinese-born Australian Yang Jun was detained in January 2019.