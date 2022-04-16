'Elimination' of last Mariupol troops would end Moscow talks: Zelensky

The elimination of the last Ukrainian troops trapped in the besieged port of Mariupol would put an end to talks with Moscow, president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.

"The elimination of our troops, of our men (in Mariupol) will put an end to any negotiations" between Ukraine and Russia, Zelensky said in an interview with the Ukrainska Pravda news website.

"That will be an impasse as we don't negotiate neither our territories nor our people."