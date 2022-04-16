'Elimination' of last Mariupol troops would end Moscow talks: Zelensky

Capture of the port would allow Russia to connect by land the Crimean peninsula, which it annexed in 2014, and the Moscow-backed separatist statelets in Ukraine's east.
The port was encircled by Russian troops soon after the invasion, but the outmanned and outgunned Ukrainian military have held on.
Mariupol civilians have borne the brunt of the battle, cowering in basements with no utilities for weeks.
Russian troops have gradually advanced into the city, but groups of Ukrainian forces are continuing to hold out from inside the city's giant metallurgical and heavy machinery plants, which both have a vast network of underground tunnels.