EU eyes Russian oil import ban amid new bid to evacuate Mariupol

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed a ban within the year on Russian oil imports in its toughest move yet over the invasion of Ukraine, as Moscow said it was offering a new ceasefire to evacuate a steel plant in devastated Mariupol.

The EU also pledged to "significantly increase" its support for Ukraine's neighbour Moldova, which has seen a series of attacks in a Moscow-backed separatist region, sparking fears the conflict could spread.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc would "phase out Russian supply of crude oil within six months, and refined products by the end of the year".

If approved, the oil ban would be the EU's strongest move yet against Russia's strategic energy sector that helps the Kremlin finance its war, but will still not touch its huge gas exports.

But within hours, Hungary -- whose populist leader Viktor Orban is one of Putin's few EU partners -- said it could not support the plan "in this form", as it would "completely destroy" the security of its energy supply.