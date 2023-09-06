EU sees asylum requests jump 28pc so far in 2023: Agency

That puts the EU on track to receive more than one million asylum-seekers this year -- the biggest number since 2015-2016 when it saw a huge influx, mainly Syrians fleeing the war in their country.

In 2015, the bloc received 1.35 million asylum requests, then in 2016 there were 1.25 million more applications.

Numbers dropped in 2017 after the EU did a deal with Turkey to have it clamp down on irregular border crossings, and during the height of the Covid pandemic in 2020 and 2021 when travel restrictions were in place.

Numbers have since rebounded, with 2022 seeing a 53-per cent rise in applications, putting many EU countries “under pressure,” the EUAA said.