Bosnian Serb leader awards Russian president Putin medal in absentia

Russian president Vladimir Putin was awarded in absentia by Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik on Sunday, during a ceremony marking the Bosnian autonomous Serb Republic's national holiday.

Putin was awarded the medal for the "particular patriotic care and love towards Republika Srpska" and merits in developing and strengthening cooperation and political relations between "friendly states of Republika Srpska and the Russian Federation", moderators said.

The Serb Republic is a region that makes up Bosnia along with the autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation.