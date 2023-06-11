Red Cross takes over grim migrant hub in Italy

The reception centre on the Italian island of Lampedusa is for many migrants their first taste of Europe after crossing the Mediterranean Sea, and for those arriving, it is a grim, desperate place.

Flooded bathrooms, a lack of food and water and chronic overcrowding that left men, women and children sleeping on filthy mattresses in the open air -- the stories told by humanitarian workers are bleak.

Three migrants have died in the centre in recent months, according to the UN’s migration agency, amid accusations of a dangerous lack of doctors.