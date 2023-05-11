Shooting at German Mercedes plant kills two; production halted

A shooting at a Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) plant in the city of Sindelfingen in southwestern Germany left two men dead on Thursday, mounting pressure on Berlin to tighten the country's already-strict gun laws.

Police arrested the suspect, a 53-year-old man, who opened fire on the victims before security workers at the site, some 17 km (10.6 miles) southwest of Stuttgart, held him down and handed him over to authorities, police and the local prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The victims, both 44, died of their injuries, they said.

Production at one of the company's factory halls in Sindelfingen was suspended until the end of the week, a Mercedes-Benz spokesperson said.