Ukraine PM resigns in Zelensky-ordered reshuffle

She was only appointed in July 2025 and was seen as having good relations with US officials, having negotiated a minerals investment deal with Washington in the aftermath of Zelensky’s Oval Office clash with President Donald Trump.

The reshuffle comes at a pivotal moment in the more than four-year war with Russia, with Moscow escalating its deadly ballistic missile strikes on Ukraine, and Kyiv planning to domestically produce US Patriot air defence systems.

Announcing the reshuffle over the weekend, Zelensky said he planned to assign different people to manage different areas of foreign policy, and that he had offered Svyrydenko a new role leading “relations with a key partner”, without elaborating.