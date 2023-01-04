‘Not a traitor’: The Russians fighting alongside Ukraine’s forces

For Russians who have been fighting on Ukraine’s side as part of the “Freedom of Russia” legion since President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine, secrecy is of the utmost importance.

The exact number of their personnel is strictly confidential, their positions are never disclosed and their statements are carefully worded.

Their spokesman, who uses the nom de guerre Caesar, walks through what remains of an Orthodox monastery in Dolina, a village in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region that was recaptured from Russian forces in the autumn.

Among its ruins are a shattered onion-shaped golden dome, a stucco lion and scattered religious icons—a scene of destruction that shows the world “what Putin’s values are”, Caesar says.

“I am not fighting my motherland. I am fighting against Putin’s regime, against evil,” he says, switching between Russian and English.

“I’m not a traitor. I’m a true Russian patriot who thinks about the future of my country.”