Ukrainian drone attack causes oil depot fire: Russian governor

He added that rescue services were still at work, and that there was “no threat” to residential buildings around the area.

Russia’s defence ministry reported Tuesday that 68 Ukrainian UAVs were downed overnight, with 10 destroyed over Smolensk region.

Kyiv has struck several Russian energy facilities throughout the nearly three-year conflict, claiming the hits were fair retaliation for Moscow’s large-scale attacks on its own electricity grid.

Russia’s border regions are frequently targeted by Ukrainian aerial attacks, and both sides have escalated their bombardments over the last few months.

Tuesday’s drone attack came a day after Russia and Ukraine swapped more than 300 prisoners of war in an operation brokered by the United Arab Emirates ahead of New Year’s Eve.

The two sides have exchanged hundreds of captive soldiers since Russia began its military assault on Ukraine in February 2022 -- one of the few areas of cooperation.