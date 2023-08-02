Kremlin critic Navalny faces decades more in prison

A Russian court will deliver its verdict on Friday in the trial of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is facing extremism charges that could keep him behind bars for decades.

In his closing statement to the court, the 47-year-old criticised Russia's military operation in Ukraine, which was followed by an unprecedented crackdown on critics of President Vladimir Putin's government.

Russia was "floundering in a pool of either mud or blood," Navalny said.

"Around it lie tens of thousands of people killed in the most stupid and senseless war of the 21st century," he told the court.

Prosecutors have requested a jail term of 20 years on charges that include the financing of extremist activity, publicly inciting extremist activities and "rehabilitating Nazi ideology".

Navalny is serving a nine-year prison sentence on embezzlement charges that his supporters see as punishment for his political work.