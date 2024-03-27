Russia’s FSB chief accuses Ukraine, US and UK of being behind Moscow shooting

“The special services of Ukraine are directly related to this,” Bortnikov said, adding Kyiv had helped prepare Islamist radicals at an unidentified location in the Middle East.

When asked by Russian reporters if Ukraine and its allies, the United States and Britain, were involved in the attack on the concert hall, Bortnikov said: “We think that’s the case. In any case, we are now talking about the texture that we have. This is general information.”

Bortnikov, 72, who has served as head of the FSB since 2008, said Russia had yet to identify those who specifically ordered the deadliest attack inside Russia for two decades, but said that retaliatory measures would be taken.

He offered no specific evidence for the claims, which hardliners in Moscow could use to justify an escalation of the war in Ukraine and to explain how Russian security services failed to prevent the attack.

Since President Vladimir Putin sent forces into Ukraine in 2022, the Kremlin has cast the West - and particularly the United States and Britain - as enemies whose decision to support Ukraine essentially outs them as parties to war with Russia.