Zelensky promises ‘everything necessary’ to defend Soledar from Russia

President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed that Ukrainian forces defending Bakhmut and Soledar in the east will be armed with everything they need to keep Russian troops at bay in some of the bloodiest battles of the war.

Kyiv said its troops were fighting to retain control of the now-battered industrial towns in the east, which Russian mercenaries claimed to have taken this week.

The United Nations Security Council was due to meet at 2000 GMT on Friday to discuss the situation in Ukraine.