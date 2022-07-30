Spain, Brazil report first monkeypox-related deaths outside Africa

“Of the 3,750 (monkeypox) patients with available information, 120 cases were hospitalised (3.2 per cent) and one case has died,” the centre said in a report.

An official would not give the specific cause of death for the fatality pending the outcome of an autopsy.

In Brazil a 41-year-old man died of monkeypox, local authorities said on Friday.

The man, who local media said had serious immune system problems, died on Thursday in Belo Horizonte, the capital of the southeastern Minas Gerais state.

He “was receiving hospital treatment for other serious conditions”, the state health ministry said in a statement.