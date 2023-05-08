Russia rains missiles across Ukraine ahead of Victory Day holiday

Russia has cancelled or curtailed some of the huge military parades that normally accompany Victory Day. Western countries say this is in part out of security concerns and in part because Moscow has lost so much military hardware in a largely failed winter offensive in Ukraine that has seen the most intense ground combat in Europe since World War Two.

“The Russians still hope to capture the city by 9 May. Our task is to prevent this,” Ukrainian ground forces commander Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi said after visiting the front line near Bakhmut, Russia’s main target.

Ukraine, which drove Russian forces back from the ramparts of the capital and recovered substantial territory last year, has kept its troops on the defensive for the past six months, but is preparing a massive counteroffensive in coming weeks.

Russia’s costly winter campaign captured almost no ground, apart from around Bakhmut where its forces have been led by Wagner, a private army that recruited thousands of convicts from prison.

Wagner’s boss Yevgeny Prigozhin announced last week that he would pull out of Bakhmut on 10 May, denouncing Russian commanders for failing to give his fighters enough ammunition. He appeared to reverse himself on Sunday, saying he had now been promised the weapons he needs.

Injuries

In Kyiv, three people were injured in blasts in the Solomyanskyi district and two when drone wreckage fell in the Sviatoshyn district, both west of the capital’s centre, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

Kyiv’s military administration said drone wreckage crashed onto a runway at Zhuliany airport, one of the capital’s two passenger airports, drawing emergency services there, although there was no fire.

Drone debris also seemed to have hit a two-storey building in the central district of Shevchenkivskyi, causing damage, it added.

Numerous explosions could be heard in Kyiv throughout the night.

Flames completely engulfed a large structure identified as a food warehouse in pictures posted on Telegram by Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Odesa military administration, after what he said was a Russian attack.

After air raid alerts blared for hours over roughly two-thirds of Ukraine, media said explosions sounded in the southern region of Kherson and southeastern Zaporizhzhia.

Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official in Zaporizhzhia, said Russian forces hit a warehouse and Ukrainian troops’ position in the small city of Orikhiv. Reuters was unable to independently verify the report.

Separately, Russian forces shelled eight spots in Sumy in northeastern Ukraine on Sunday, the regional military administration said in a Facebook post.

Strikes have also intensified in the past two weeks on Russian-held targets, especially in Crimea. Ukraine does not confirm any role in such attacks but says destroying enemy infrastructure is part of its preparation for its long-awaited ground assault.