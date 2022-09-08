Royal family gathers as Queen Elizabeth under 'medical supervision'

Queen Elizabeth II's closest family rushed to Scotland on Thursday after doctors placed the 96-year-old monarch under medical supervision, prompting concern from political and religious leaders.

Britain's longest-serving monarch, who has been spending the summer at her Balmoral retreat in the Scottish Highlands, has been dogged by health problems since last October.

Her children -- heir to the throne prince Charles, 73, princess Anne, 72, prince Andrew, 62, and prince Edward, 58, quickly headed to Balmoral after the announcement.

They were joined by Charles's son prince William, and prince Harry was following suit.

Harry has been on a rare visit to Britain with his wife Meghan after abandoning royal life to move to the United States.

The queen -- an instantly recognisable figure to billions of people across the world -- is in her Platinum Jubilee year, marking 70 years since she succeeded her father king George VI in 1952.