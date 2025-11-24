Washington, Kyiv say a peace deal must 'fully uphold' Ukraine sovereignty

But Kyiv was seeking changes to the draft that accepted a range of Russia's hardline demands, with the 28-point plan requiring the invaded country to cede territory, cut its army and pledge never to join NATO.

"The talks were constructive, focused, and respectful, underscoring the shared commitment to achieving a just and lasting peace," the joint statement said.

"They reaffirmed that any future agreement must fully uphold Ukraine's sovereignty and deliver a sustainable and just peace," it said, noting "meaningful progress".

Both sides pledged to keep working on joint proposals "in the coming days."

But even as the White House said in a separate statement that the talks marked "a "significant step forward", a Russian drone strike on the major Ukrainian city of Kharkiv killed four people, its mayor said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio boasted "tremendous" progress after a day of meetings, while the head of Ukraine's delegation Andriy Yermak also told reporters the sides had made "very good progress".

Rubio, whose delegation included Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and diplomatic envoy Steve Witkoff, told reporters that the work to narrow the areas of disagreement had advanced "in a very substantial way".

"I can tell you that the items that remain open are not insurmountable," he said, adding "I honestly believe we'll get there."