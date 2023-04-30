Pope urges Hungarians to 'open doors' to migrants

AFP Pope Francis on Sunday called on Hungarians to "open doors" to migrants, as he wrapped up a three-day visit to the central European country led by a prime minister who is staunchly anti-immigration.

Throughout his visit to Budapest -- dominated by the war in neighbouring Ukraine -- Francis has emphasised a welcoming stance towards those fleeing conflict or poverty.

The comments have stood in stark contrast to those of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Orban has welcomed Ukrainian refugees but has otherwise espoused anti-migration rhetoric to defend a "Christian Europe" since coming to power in 2010.

Some 50,000 people, including Orban, listened to the pope lead an open-air mass at a central Budapest square under tight security.

During the mass, the 86-year-old Argentine pontiff urged all, including "those with political and social responsibilities", to be more open.

"Please, let us open those doors!" he said, adding it was "sad and painful... to see closed doors".

"The closed doors of our selfishness with regard to others... the doors we close towards those who are foreign or unlike us, towards migrants or the poor," he said.