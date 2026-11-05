New wave of bomb threats hits at least 25 passenger flights across Europe

A series of hoax bomb threats hit European airlines from Ireland to Bulgaria on Thursday morning for the second time this week, with some of at least 25 affected flights making unplanned landings or escorted by fighter jets.

While no country has attributed blame for the threats, ⁠they come at a time when many European officials have accused Russia of masterminding sabotage and "hybrid attacks" — often cheap, easily deniable and not expected to trigger an armed response.

Denmark, Poland and Romania, all affected by Thursday's disruptions, have previously accused Moscow directly, while Germany blamed Russia for an attack on Leipzig airport in August. Britain has blamed Russia in the past but linked Iran to a suspected plot to attack a US air base. Both Russia and Iran deny any involvement.