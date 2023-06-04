Clashes near Bakhmut continue despite easing: Ukraine

Despite a recent easing of combat in Bakhmut, clashes around the obliterated city in eastern Ukraine continue with Moscow suffering significant losses, Kyiv's armed forces said on Sunday.

Ukraine's top military command said in its daily report on Sunday that Russian forced had carried out two unsuccessful operations around Bakhmut and launched a number of air strikes and artillery shelling on nearby villages.

The head of Russia's mercenary Wagner Group said on Saturday that 99 per cent of his fighters had left Bakhmut after their months-long assault in the war's longest and bloodiest battle.