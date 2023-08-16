Europe

Russia says shot down three drones southwest of Moscow

AFP
Moscow
A police officer blocks off the site where a Ukrainian drone targeting the Russian capital was downed by air defence system, in western Moscow on August 11, 2023
A police officer blocks off the site where a Ukrainian drone targeting the Russian capital was downed by air defence system, in western Moscow on August 11, 2023
AFP

Russia’s defence ministry said Wednesday it shot down three Ukrainian drones southwest of Moscow, the latest in a surge of aerial attacks near the capital.

Ukraine launched the attack at 5:00 am (0200 GMT) using “three unmanned aerial vehicles on objects in the Kaluga region”, the ministry said on Telegram.

“All UAVs were detected and destroyed in a timely manner by Russian air defence systems.”

Kaluga’s governor said the drones were shot down in the south of the region, a few hundred kilometres southwest of Moscow.

“There are no consequences for people and infrastructure,” Vladislav Shapsha said on Telegram.

Post Comment