Germany announces aid package worth 400 million Euros for Ukraine 

"It is necessary to clarify a lot of political, legal, military, and technical aspects. This is quite difficult. It has not yet been decided whether the federal government will supply Taurus cruise missiles or not," he said.

Moreover, he said that another aspect of Taurus supplies that needs to be looked at is whether such missiles could be used without Bundeswehr soldiers, either on the ground or remotely from Germany, according to TASS.

Earlier, in a video address to the Crimean Platform forum on August 23, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Germany has provided assistance of over 22 billion euros, from tens and generators to tanks and air defence systems.

She said that Berlin will keep its assistance to Ukraine "as long as it takes."

Notably, Germany is second behind the United States in supplying weapons to Ukraine.