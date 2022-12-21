Ukraine's Zelensky to visit Washington

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky was expected to visit Washington on Wednesday for a possible meeting with Joe Biden and an address to Congress—his first trip abroad since Russia invaded in February.

That unannounced trip came as Russian President Vladimir Putin planned to meet senior military officials Wednesday to weigh the results so far of Russia’s war and set goals for next year after a series of battlefield defeats.

Zelensky’s visit provisionally includes a meeting with Biden in the White House for an announcement of a fresh package of military aid for Ukraine, including advanced Patriot batteries to help defend against Russia’s brutal missile attacks, US media reported.