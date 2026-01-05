Greenland says 'no more fantasies about annexation' after Trump remarks

Greenland’s leader declared “enough is enough,” and Denmark’s allies in Europe affirmed that the Arctic island’s future must be determined by its people, rebuffing renewed remarks by US President Donald Trump about acquiring the vast territory.

A US military operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, and Trump’s intention to oversee governance of the oil-rich Latin American country, have rekindled concerns in Denmark that Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, might face a similar scenario.

“Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark must determine the future of Greenland and nobody else,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told reporters. Starmer has sought to stay on good terms with Trump and adopted a less publicly critical approach than most other European leaders.