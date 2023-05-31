NATO deploys more forces, EU urges calm after Kosovo clashes

NATO said Tuesday it was deploying more forces to northern Kosovo after 30 of its peacekeepers were injured in clashes with ethnic Serb protesters, while the European Union called for an urgent de-escalation of tensions.

The commander of the Allied Force Command in Naples, Admiral Stuart Munsch, said the move was a “prudent measure to ensure that KFOR (the NATO-led Kosovo Force) has the capabilities it needs to maintain security”.

An extra multinational battalion of reserve forces had also been put on notice to be ready to reinforce KFOR if necessary, NATO said in a statement from its southern Italian base.

The situation in the northern Kosovo town of Zvecan remained tense Tuesday with ethnic Serbs gathered outside the town hall that a crowd had tried to storm the day before.