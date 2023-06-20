Heavens above! Church of England clergy demand pay rise for first time in history

Even the clergy are not immune from Britain’s cost-of-living crisis, which has now forced Church of England vicars to make a formal pay claim for the first time in their nearly 500-year history.

The trade union Unite, which represents more than 2,000 clergy and lay officers in the Church of England, said on Monday it has demanded a 9.5 per cent increase in the stipend that clergy receive, to be paid from April 2024.

“The Church of England has billions in the bank and can fully afford to pay its clergy the modest increase in their stipend they are seeking,” Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said, pointing to the 10.3 billion pound ($13.20 billion) investment fund listed in the 2022 Annual Report of the Church Commissioners.