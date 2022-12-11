Over 1.5m without power in Odesa after Russian drone attacks

Over 1.5 million people were without power in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa on Saturday after a night attack by Russian "kamikaze drones", president Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The region's energy authority warned that repairs after the Friday strikes would take weeks, perhaps up to three months.

"After the night strike by Iranian drones, Odessa and other cities and villages of the region are in darkness," Zelensky said.