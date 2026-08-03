At least 72 died in Spain's Ceuta migrant rush, Spain says

At least 72 people died during the recent mass influx of migrants into Spain's Ceuta enclave from Morocco, Spanish officials said on Sunday, though Moroccan officials later presented a lower estimate.

Most of the estimated 60,000 people who rushed into Spain's north African territory -- most by swimming -- have returned to Morocco since the territory's largest mass migrant crossing.

"The latest figure that we have is 72," the government's delegate to Ceuta, Miguel Angel Perez Triano, told reporters, when asked about the number of fatalities. The previous toll was 67 deaths.