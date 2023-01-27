Blasts near Ukraine nuclear plant, says UN watchdog; Russia calls it provocation

Russian forces seized the plant in early March, soon after invading neighbouring Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of firing around it near the front lines, prompting the IAEA to place experts at all of Ukraine’s five nuclear stations.

Grossi, who visited Ukraine last week, said IAEA monitors routinely reported explosions near the plant.

“Yesterday, eight strong detonations were heard at around 10 a.m. local time, causing office windows at the plant to vibrate, and more were audible today,” he said in a statement.