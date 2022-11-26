Putin tells mothers of soldiers killed in Ukraine: 'We share your pain'

Hundreds of thousands more have fled Russia to escape the draft, and dissatisfaction with soldiers' lack of equipment or training or the chaotic nature of the mobilisation can be found across social media. Protests against the war and the enlistment drive have been crushed by force.

Putin was shown in recordings meeting 17 women at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow to mark Sunday's Russian Mother's Day, sitting around a table laden with tea, cakes and berries, and listening to their stories for over two hours.

Putin said he understood their anxiety and concern - and the pain of those who had lost sons.

"I would like you to know that, that I personally, and the whole leadership of the country - we share your pain," he said.

"We understand that nothing can replace the loss of a son - especially for a mother," he added, breathing heavily and frequently clearing his throat.

Putin has said he has no regrets about what he calls Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine, which he describes as the moment Russia faced down Western hegemony after decades of humiliation since the Soviet Union fell in 1991.

Ukraine and the West say Putin has no justification for what they say is a war of conquest.