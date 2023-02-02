Russia advances in east Ukraine, strike on apartments kills civilians

The situation on the front lines in eastern Ukraine “has become tougher” as Russian forces push for gains that they could show on the first anniversary of their invasion, on 24 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a sombre assessment.

Russia, determined to make progress before Ukraine gets newly pledged Western battle tanks and armoured vehicles, has picked up momentum on the battlefield and announced advances north and south of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in Dontesk.

Bakhmut and 10 towns and villages around it came under Russian fire, the Ukrainian military said late on Wednesday. Bakhmut has suffered persistent Russian bombardment for months.

Avdiivka, another major Russian target, the nearby town of Maryinka and some neighbouring settlements were also hit, the military added.

In Kramatorsk, about 55 km (34 miles) northwest of Bakhmut, a Russian missile destroyed an apartment building and damaged seven on Wednesday, killing at least three people and injuring 20, police said.

“Definite increase has been noted in the offensive operations of the occupiers on the front in the east of our country. The situation has become tougher,” Zelenskiy said.

“The enemy is trying to achieve at least something now to show that Russia has some chances on the anniversary of the invasion,” he added in an evening video address.