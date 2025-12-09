European allies back Zelensky after Trump criticism

Ukraine's European allies put on a show of support for President Volodymyr Zelensky Monday as they expressed scepticism about parts of the US proposal to end Russia's nearly four-year invasion.

Zelensky first held a meeting in London with the leaders of Britain, France and Germany before heading to Brussels later Monday for talks with the heads of the EU and of NATO. Afterwards, he was to fly to Rome for a meeting Tuesday with the Italian prime minister.

The discussions came after US President Donald Trump accused Zelensky of not reading his administration's proposal on a deal to end nearly four years of war sparked by Russia's invasion of its neighbour.

That followed days of talks between Ukrainian and US officials in Miami that ended on Saturday with no apparent breakthrough, but with Zelensky committing to further negotiations.