Europe

6.3-magnitude earthquake hits central Greece

AFP
Athens
People stand on a main square in the city of Larissa on 3 March 2021, after a strong 6,3-magnitude earthquake hit the Greek central region of Thessaly.
People stand on a main square in the city of Larissa on 3 March 2021, after a strong 6,3-magnitude earthquake hit the Greek central region of Thessaly. AFP

A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit central Greece on Wednesday, damaging several buildings, including schools, and prompting residents near the epicentre to rush into the streets.

"Everything happened very fast, people ran out of buildings, there are still aftershocks," Chrissoula Katsiouli, a staffer at the mayor's office in the local town of Elassona told AFP.

The fire department said that according to the first reports, a local home and a school had been damaged. Police also sealed off a bridge cracked by the quake.

"Fortunately, the teachers managed to get the children out very quickly and there were no victims," the mayor of Tyrnavos Yiannis Kokkouras told Skai TV.

Greek media reported that a disabled man trapped in his home in the village of Mesochori had been rescued. TV images showed the side wall of his house had completely collapsed.

The Civil Protection agency also reported landslides had occurred in the region, and authorities were assessing further damage.

Advertisement

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake, which could be felt across central and northern Greece, was magnitude 6.3.

But the Institute of Geodynamics in Athens said earlier the quake had measured at a magnitude of 6.0.

'Significant' aftershocks

According to the Athens observatory, the epicentre of the quake was 21 kilometres (13 miles) south of the town of Elassona, near Larissa and was eight kilometres deep.

There were at least three aftershocks following the main tremor -- including one at magnitude 4.0 -- and authorities warned there could be more.

Seismologist Gerassimos Papadopoulos warned of further "significant aftershocks", speaking on Skai radio.

However, experts stress that quake faults in the area rarely produce tremors larger than the one clocked on Wednesday.

The last major earthquake in the area was in the 18th century and was magnitude 6.2, Manolis Skordilis, a seismologist at Thessaloniki's Aristotle University, told state agency ANA.

Greece is located on a number of fault lines, and is sporadically hit by earthquakes.

But the quakes often happen at sea and do not often kill people or cause extensive damage.

The last fatal earthquake was in October, when a magnitude 7.0 hit in the Aegean Sea between the Greek island of Samos and the city of Izmir in western Turkey.

The majority of damage was in Turkey where 114 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured.

In Greece, two teenagers were reported dead on the island of Samos.

Advertisement
Read more from Europe

More News

French ex-president Sarkozy handed jail term for corruption

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy arrives at the Paris court house to hear the final verdict in a corruption trial on 1 March, 2021

UK Supreme Court rejects IS bride Shamima’s legal bid to return to UK

UK Supreme Court rejects IS bride Shamima’s legal bid to return to UK

UK Supreme Court to rule on return of ‘IS bride’ Begum today

UK Supreme Court to rule on return of ‘IS bride’ Begum today

EU doubles contribution to global Covid vaccine programme

Deputy charge nurse Katie McIntosh administers the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs, to Vivien McKay Clinical Nurse Manager at the Western General Hospital, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in Edinburgh, Scotland Britain on 8 December 2020