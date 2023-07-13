BBC presenter at centre of sex photo scandal named as lead anchor Edwards

One of Britain’s leading television news anchors, Huw Edwards, was identified by his wife on Wednesday as the BBC presenter facing allegations he paid a young person thousands of pounds for sexually explicit photos, the broadcaster reported.

Edwards announced the death of Queen Elizabeth to the nation in September and has led coverage of the biggest events in Britain since the turn of the century, including elections, royal weddings and the 2012 Olympics.

His wife, Vicky Flind, said she was making a statement out of concern for Edwards’ mental health and to protect their children, after the initial report by the Sun newspaper dominated the news agenda and sparked days of speculation.