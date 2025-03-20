Russia kills two in east Ukraine, launches more than 170 drones

Russian bombardments of eastern Ukraine killed two people overnight, local authorities said Thursday, while Moscow launched another large-scale drone barrage that wounded 10 and sparked fires hundreds of kilometres from the front.

Both Russia and Ukraine have stepped up their aerial attacks even as US President Donald Trump pushes the Kremlin and Kyiv to agree to a ceasefire after more than three years of costly fighting.

Ukrainian officials in the northeastern Sumy and Kharkiv regions said that two people were killed and several others wounded after Russia dropped more than three dozen glide bombs on the towns in the border regions.