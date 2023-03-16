US and Russian military chiefs in rare talks after drone downed

According to Russia, there was no collision. The drone crashed after making “sharp manoeuvres”, having “deliberately and provocatively” flown close to Russian air space. Moscow had scrambled its fighters to identify it.

“There is a pattern of behaviour recently where there is a little bit more aggressive actions being conducted by the Russians,” Milley told reporters, saying it was unclear whether the Russian pilots intended to strike the drone.

Earlier, State Department spokesperson Ned Price, speaking to MSNBC, said the incident was most likely an unintentional act by Russia.

While battles between Ukrainian troops and Russian forces raged on in eastern Ukraine, the drone incident on Tuesday was the first known direct US-Russia encounter since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine about a year ago.

Russia said the episode showed the US was directly participating in the Ukraine war, something the West has taken pains to avoid.

“The Americans keep saying they’re not taking part in military operations. This is the latest confirmation that they are directly participating in these activities - in the war,” Kremlin Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

The United States has supported Ukraine with tens of billions of dollars in military aid but says its troops have not become directly engaged in the war, which Moscow portrays as a conflict against the combined might of the West.