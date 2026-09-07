German state election delivers a blow to Merz and a warning to Europe

The far-right AfD’s triumph in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt marks a defeat for German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and sends a warning to other European leaders battling the same mixture of slow growth and disillusion with mainstream politics.

The Alternative for Germany (AfD), just short of an absolute majority in the Saxony-Anhalt state parliament after Sunday’s vote, has become the face of opposition to the consensus-based political system that has governed Germany since World War Two.

Thorsten Frei, the parliamentary leader for Merz’s conservative Christian Democrats (CDU), called it “a watershed for our country”.

In an increasingly polarized political system, Merz, whose personal approval ratings have sunk to record lows, was one of the main targets of voter ire over the cost of living, pensions and economic insecurity.