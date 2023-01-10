Prince Harry says UK royals got into bed with tabloid press ‘devil’

Prince Harry has said he had made public his rifts with the British royal family and taken on the press to try to help the monarchy and change the media, the latter described by his father King Charles as a “suicide mission”.

In the first of a series of TV interviews broadcast on Sunday ahead of the launch of his memoir, Harry accused members of his family of getting into bed with the devil - the tabloid press - to sully him and his wife Meghan to improve their own reputations.

He told Britain’s ITV he had fled Britain with his family for California in 2020 “fearing for our lives” and said he no longer recognised his father or his elder brother Prince William, the heir to the throne.

“After many, many years of lies being told about me and my family, there comes a point where, going back to the relationship between certain members of the family and the tabloid press, those certain members have decided to get in the bed with the devil ... to rehabilitate their image,” he said.

“The moment that that rehabilitation comes at the detriment of others, me, other members of my family, then that’s where I draw the line.”