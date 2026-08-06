Cambridge professor at centre of plagiarism furore quits

Questions also emerged about some of his stated achievements, with Arday and his defenders claiming racism has motivated parts of the scrutiny.

In a letter posted online, he said that quitting was “the only way” to end a “difficult period”, but insisted the decision should not be “mistaken for an acceptance of the narratives that have surrounded me”.

“It is simply the decision of someone who has reached the limits of what any person should reasonably be expected to endure,” he wrote.

Arday said he was resigning from his positions as a Cambridge sociology of education professor, and a fellow at the university’s Jesus College, with “immediate effect”.

It came just hours after Cambridge announced it had “begun an investigation following new information about Professor Arday’s academic qualifications and honorary appointments”.

“Separately, there remains (sic) a number of ongoing complaints regarding academic misconduct, which are being handled in line with our misconduct in research policy,” it added.