Making the four-day week work for Britain

Two workers glide between a computer screen and a stainless steel vat making face cream, a scientist in a white coat mixes a formula and a colleague sticks labels on bottles.

Apart from the whir of machines, there is silence: this is "deep work time" at British skincare maker Five Squirrels when staff strive to boost productivity so they can take Fridays off and still get a full week's pay.

Owner Gary Conroy said his 15 workers had smashed through their targets since switching to the shorter week last June and introducing four-hour periods each day when they ignore emails, don't answer phone calls and turn off instant messaging.

What may seem an eccentric experiment is one of a number of trials of four-day working that has drawn interest from economists and businesses keen to find a solution to a slowdown in productivity growth in Britain and other Western economies.