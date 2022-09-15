Motorist collides with car carrying Ukraine's Zelensky

A motorist collided with a vehicle carrying Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky as his motorcade passed through Kyiv, though the president was not seriously injured in the accident, his spokesman said early Thursday morning.

"In Kyiv, a passenger car collided with the car of the president of Ukraine and escort vehicles," spokesman Sergiy Nikiforov said in a statement posted on Facebook at 1:22 am local time (22:22 GMT).

"Medics accompanying the president provided the driver of the passenger car with emergency aid and transferred him to an ambulance," he continued.

"The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were detected. The law enforcement officers will investigate all the circumstances of the accident."